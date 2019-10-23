Fine arts society award for mridangam maestro

Mridangam maestro Trivandrum V. Surendran has won this year’s Fine Arts Award instituted by the Palghat Fine Arts Society.

He will receive the award at the opening ceremony of the 11th national music festival to be held at the Palghat Fine Arts Society auditorium here on Friday evening.

M. Balasubramaniam, director of the South Zone Cultural Centre, Union Ministry of Culture, will give away the award which comprises ₹15,000, a citation and a plaque. He will also inaugurate the music festival.

Trivandrum V. Surendran was the disciple of renowned mridangam maestro Palghat T.S. Mani Iyer.

Palghat Fine Arts Society president P. Jayapala Menon and secretary P.N. Subbaraman said here that Mr. Surendran was chosen for the award considering his contributions to classical music.

The national music festival will be held here from October 25 to 31.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy secretary N. Radhakrishnan Nair will be the guest of honour at the inaugural.

Carnatic musicians from across the country will present concerts during the week-long music festival. Each day will be dedicated to the memory of one prominent musician. The inaugural day will be in the memory of Mridangam maestro Mavelikara Krishnankutty Nair. Singer Pantula Rama will lead a vocal concert on the iday.