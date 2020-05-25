Financial aid to farmers

The State government is providing financial assistance to farmers for undertaking integrated farming programmes.
The ‘Jaivagriham’ project, to be funded under under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, envisages a permanent income to farmers by integrated programmes under farming, animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping and aquaculture through maximum utilisation of land, time and energy.
Land
Farmers who have five cents to two hectares of land can apply for assistance under this project.
Farmers who have five to 30 cents of land will be eligible for an assistance of up to ₹30,000; 31 to 40 cents up to ₹40,000 and 41 cents to two hectares, ₹50,000.
‘Jaivagriham’ also envisages assistance for improving the infrastructure of existing integrated farming initiatives. Farmers should apply for assistance via Krishi Bhavans.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.