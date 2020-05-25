Financial aid to farmers

The State government is providing financial assistance to farmers for undertaking integrated farming programmes.

The ‘Jaivagriham’ project, to be funded under under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, envisages a permanent income to farmers by integrated programmes under farming, animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping and aquaculture through maximum utilisation of land, time and energy.

Land

Farmers who have five cents to two hectares of land can apply for assistance under this project.

Farmers who have five to 30 cents of land will be eligible for an assistance of up to ₹30,000; 31 to 40 cents up to ₹40,000 and 41 cents to two hectares, ₹50,000.

‘Jaivagriham’ also envisages assistance for improving the infrastructure of existing integrated farming initiatives. Farmers should apply for assistance via Krishi Bhavans.