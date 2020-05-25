Kerala

Financial aid to farmers

‘Jaivagriham’ project envisages income to peasants

The State government is providing financial assistance to farmers for undertaking integrated farming programmes.

The ‘Jaivagriham’ project, to be funded under under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, envisages a permanent income to farmers by integrated programmes under farming, animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping and aquaculture through maximum utilisation of land, time and energy.

Land

Farmers who have five cents to two hectares of land can apply for assistance under this project.

Farmers who have five to 30 cents of land will be eligible for an assistance of up to ₹30,000; 31 to 40 cents up to ₹40,000 and 41 cents to two hectares, ₹50,000.

‘Jaivagriham’ also envisages assistance for improving the infrastructure of existing integrated farming initiatives. Farmers should apply for assistance via Krishi Bhavans.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 7:18:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/financial-aid-to-farmers/article31672080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY