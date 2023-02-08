HamberMenu
Finance Minister will impose tax even on air if given one more chance to present budget: Congress

February 08, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A protest march taken out by the Congress to the District Collectorate in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president V.P. Sajeendran said here on Tuesday that Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal would slap tax even on the air that people breathe if he was given one more chance to present the budget.

Inaugurating a Collectorate march taken out by the Congress demanding withdrawal of cess on petrol and diesel, Mr. Sajeendran said the taxes imposed on people were the biggest ever that the State had witnessed.

The government, he said, was fleecing people without recovering the ₹70,000 crore that ought to have been collected in the last five years.

He alleged that Mr. Balagopal’s tax department had failed miserably by losing ₹25,000 crore without updating the GST return forms in the last five years.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, former District Congress Committee president E. Mohammed Kunhi, V.A. Kareem, P.T. Ajay Mohan, K.P. Abdul Majeed, V. Baburaj, Hydros Master, and Saseendran Mankada spoke.

