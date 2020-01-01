Finalise application for renewal of voter list: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has instructed tahsildars to finalise the applications received so far in connection with the 2020 renewal of voter list.

He was speaking at a meeting at the collectorate here on Tuesday. Requests for new names, corrections, and deletions in the voter list should be field-tested by the booth level officers (BLOs) and addressed in a timely manner. He also said that the parties should be given notice on removal of names from the current voter list. He reviewed the activities of BLOs, assessing the number of pending applications.

Strict action will be taken against BLOs who fall short on matters such as field-level inspections. He instructed officials to hand over the list of such persons. Mr. Meena said the current method of disposing of applications at the final stage should be avoided.

Meanwhile, a special voter renewal campaign is being organised to ensure that no eligible person is excluded from the voter list.

Mr. Meena said the Comprehensive Draft Voter List was published on December 16. Anyone with complaints can submit them till January 15. Complaints will be published by January 27, and a supplementary list will be brought out on February 4. The final ballot will be released on February 7. Besides, steps will be taken to include those who turn 18 as on January 1, 2020.

He suggested that special emphasis be placed on the issue when it comes to differently abled, members of scheduled castes and tribes, and transgender people. The draft voter list will be available at taluk and village offices for BLOs. The list is available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website and the Central Election Commission portal.