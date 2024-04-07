Final electoral roll out: 12.54 lakh voters in Kottayam, 14.29 in Pathanamthitta

April 07, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Election Commission has completed the voter enrolment process ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, with 12,54,823 voters in the final roll for the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. This includes 6,47,306 women, 6,07,502 men, and 15 transgenders.

Among the electorate, women constitute 51.58 percent, while men make up 48.41 percent. Transgender voters represent a figure less than 0.001 percent of the total. The constituency includes 15,698 voters in the 18-19 age group, 17,777 voters who are over 85 years old, and 12,016 differently-abled voters.

The Kottayam LS constituency comprises the Puthupally, Kottayam, Etumanur, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Pala, and Piravom assembly segments. Notably, the Piravom assembly constituency has the highest number of voters at 2,06,051, while Vaikom has the lowest with 1,63,469 voters.

As per the latest voters’ list, the Kottayam district currently has 15,99,969 voters. This includes 8,23,655 females, 7,76,298 males, and 16 transgenders. There are 33,041 new voters, and 3923 individuals changed their names from other places to constituencies within the district.

Apart from the seven assembly segments in the Kottayam LS constituency, the Poonjar and Kanjirappally assembly segments are under the Pathanamthitta LS constituency. The Changanassery assembly segment in the Mavelikara LS constituency is part of the Kottayam district.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta LS constituency, the electorate is 14,29,700. While the total number of voters in the district is 10,51,124, the remaining 3.78 lakh voters belong to the Kanjirapally and Poonjar assembly segments in Kottayam district.

Of the 10.51 lakh voters in Pathanamthitta district, 5.53 lakh voters are women. Among the assembly segments, Aranmula accounts for the largest electorate at 2.36 lakh. Ranni, which has 1.91 lakh voters, has the lowest number of voters. The other three assembly segments in the district — Adoor, Konni, and Thiruvalla — each have just over two lakh voters.