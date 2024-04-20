GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Filmmaker Joshiy’s son’s house in Kochi burgled, valuables worth ₹1 crore stolen

Among the valuables lost are a set of diamond necklace, 10 diamond rings, eight sets of diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles and 10 watches

April 20, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Joshiy (file)

Filmmaker Joshiy (file)

Gold and diamond jewellery and watches worth around ₹1 crore were stolen from film director Joshiy’s son’s house at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi in Kerala in the early hours of April 20 (Saturday).

According to the FIR registered by the Ernakulam Town North police based on a petition filed by Mr. Joshiy’s son, Abhilash Joshiy, the theft took place between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The valuables were stolen from a safe in the bedroom in the first floor of the house. The safe was found broken into.

Among the lost valuables were a set of diamond necklace, 10 diamond rings, eight sets of diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles and 10 watches, said sources.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 380 (theft in dwelling, housing etc).

Related Topics

Kerala / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.