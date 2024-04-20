Filmmaker Joshiy’s son’s house in Kochi burgled, valuables worth ₹1 crore stolen

April 20, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Gold and diamond jewellery and watches worth around ₹1 crore were stolen from film director Joshiy’s son’s house at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi in Kerala in the early hours of April 20 (Saturday).

According to the FIR registered by the Ernakulam Town North police based on a petition filed by Mr. Joshiy’s son, Abhilash Joshiy, the theft took place between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The valuables were stolen from a safe in the bedroom in the first floor of the house. The safe was found broken into.

Among the lost valuables were a set of diamond necklace, 10 diamond rings, eight sets of diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles and 10 watches, said sources.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 380 (theft in dwelling, housing etc).