Film fete begins at Chengannur

For the first in its cinema history, Kerala is witnessing a 108-day long film festival at Chengannur.

The film festival is being organised by the Narendra Bushan Pratishtapanam and it began with a week-long Sanskrit film festival on Saturday evening.

The award-winning Sanskrit movie, Adi Sankaracharya, made by the noted film maker, G.V.Iyer, was the opening movie.

Kaviyur Sivaprasad, Madhu Iravankara, award winning film makers; N.Vedaprakash of Narendra Bhushan Prathishtapanam, Sreekumar Purushothaman and Sreepadom Radhakrishnan, critics, are the curators of the State’s longest film festival. The festival will screen at least one movie from each 18 Indian languages, select Malayalam movies -- right from the first Malayalam movie to the latest new generation films like Traffic, world classics, movies that give thrust upon environment conservation and classics for children.

The Saraswati Vaidika Gurukulam auditorium near Mahadevar Temple at Chengannur is the festival venue.

Screening of the movie will begin at 4 p.m. followed by its review and a healthy debate.

Mr Sivaprasad and Mr Sreekumar told The Hindu that the festival is being organised in memory of the late Sanskrit scholar, Acharya Narendra Bhushan who was an ardent lover of classic cinema.

The festival began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp at the venue by Kamala Narendra Bhushan on Saturday evening.