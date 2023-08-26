HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film editor Hariharaputhran passes away

August 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

K.P. Hariharaputhran, noted film editor with an active career spanning over five decades in the Malayalam film industry, passed away here on Saturday. He was 79.

After making his debut as an assistant to K. Sankunni in Vilakkuvaangiya Veena directed by P. Bhaskaran in 1971, he went on to become an independent editor with Kalliyankattu Neeli in 1979.

He has edited several popular films including April 18, Sukhamo Devi, Sarvakalasala, Thommanum Makkalum, Punjabi House, Samrajyam, Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava, Thenkasipattanam, Chakoram and Vadakkumnathan. The Great Indian RoadMovie, released in 2019, was his last film. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several personalities from the film industry condoled his passing.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.