Film crew transforms set into dream home for family in Kannur

January 31, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The home presented to an underprivileged family by the film crew of Anbodu Kanmani at Chokli in Kannur.

The home presented to an underprivileged family by the film crew of Anbodu Kanmani at Chokli in Kannur.

In a heart-warming departure from the norm, creators of the film Anbodu Kanmani chose compassion over convention by transforming a film set into a dream home for an underprivileged family. The film, shot in Thalassery, showcases a dilapidated house that became an integral part of the storyline.

Rather than dismantling the set post-shooting, producer Vipin Pavithran of Creative Fish decided to renovate the house and present it to a deserving family. The search for a suitable location led them to Chokli near Thalassery, where they found a small house in disrepair.

Mr. Pavithran explained: “Instead of investing large sums in set work, we wanted Anbodu Kanmani to set a new trend in Malayalam cinema by constructing a new house for a homeless family, using it as a shooting location, and then gifting the house.” This innovative approach not only facilitated seamless filming but also fulfilled the dream of a family.

The old dilapidated house which was converted into a new home by the flim crew of Anbodu Kanmani, for giving it to an underprivileged family.

The old dilapidated house which was converted into a new home by the flim crew of Anbodu Kanmani, for giving it to an underprivileged family.

Line producer Raneesh Kakkadavath said the house, initially unfinished, underwent a remarkable transformation into a three-bedroom dwelling complete with a dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and other amenities for comfortable living. He said the film, directed by debutant Liju Thomas and starring Arjun Ashokan in the lead role, also featured Anagha Narayanan, Johny Antony, Altaf, Unni Raja, Navaz Vallikkunu, Mala Parvathy, and director Mridul Nair.

Former MP and actor Suresh Gopi handed over keys of the renovated house to the family.

