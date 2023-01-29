Festival of dance dramas held at school

January 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A seven-day mega festival of dance dramas was held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School here recently.

The event, organised in association with the Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, showcased a range of dance dramas from different parts of the State with special emphasis on Kerala’s cultural heritage.

Traditional art forms such as Ayyappan Theeyattu, Mohiniyattam, Kerala Nadanam, Koothu, Koodiyattam, Kathakali, Pulluvan Paattu, Padayani, Mudiyettu, and Paavakkoothu were staged by renowned artistes such as C. Vinayachandran, Raman Nambiar, Chettikulangara Jayakumar, Punnackal Girijan Marar, P.T Prasannakumar, Koonathara Ramachandra Pulavar, and so on.

The festival was inaugurated by film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan on January 21. K.S. Premachandra Kurup, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram Kendra, presided over the function. Sunil Jose, head of Infosys, Thiruvananthapuram, was present.

V.R. Prabodhachandran Nair, linguist and scholar, delivered the keynote address at the valedictory, chaired by V. Unnikrishnan Nayar.

A week-long workshop on mural paintings was organised as part of the festival. Artists from the Institute of Mural Painting, Guruvayur, participated in the workshop.