HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Female leopard dies in suspected roadkill in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

The animal, aged around four, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Mananthavady-Gonikoppal Mysuru inter-State highway in Kolly tribal settlement

March 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Carcass of the female leopard.

Carcass of the female leopard. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A female leopard died in a suspected roadkill in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Tuesday night.

According to sanctuary officials, the leopard, aged around four, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mananthavady-Gonikoppal Mysuru inter-State highway in the Kolly tribal settlement near Tholpetty around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One side of the highway is the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad Forest Division and the other is the Tholpetty forest range under the sanctuary. It is suspected that the animal was hit by a speeding vehicle while it was crossing the highway. The accident occurred nearly 300-metres away from the Tholpetty forest range office.

Assistant Wildlife Warden Sunilkumar and other Forest personnel rushed to the spot and took the carcass to the wildlife laboratory under the sanctuary at Sulthan Bathery for autopsy.

As there were no injuries visible on its body, it is suspected that the death might have been caused by an internal head injury, Mr. Sunilkumar said.

However, the exact reason could be ascertained only after autopsy, sources said.

Related Topics

animal / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.