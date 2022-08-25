Felling of rosewood trees in Wayanad: Village Officer suspended
Action on the basis of inquiry report
Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha on Thursday suspended A. Abdul Salam, Village Officer, Krishnagiri village, in connection with the felling of centuries-old rosewood trees on a revenue land at Malamthottam near Meenangadi.
Abdul Salam was suspended for granting permission to axe as many as 36 rosewood trees on a non-demarcated revenue land without discussing the matter with higher officials.
Action was initiated against the officer on the basis of an inquiry report by the Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar and a preliminary investigation conducted by the Superintendent, Inspection Section, Wayanad Collectorate, on Wednesday.
