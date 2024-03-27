GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FEFKA launches insurance scheme for members

March 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mohanlal and filmmaker B. Unnikrishnan at the inauguration of the FEFKA medical insurance scheme in Kochi on Wednesday.

Actor Mohanlal and filmmaker B. Unnikrishnan at the inauguration of the FEFKA medical insurance scheme in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Hundreds of members affiliated to 21 trade unions under the Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) participated in the workers’ convention held here on Wednesday.

The federation’s own health insurance scheme was officially launched at the event which was attended by several members of the film fraternity including veteran filmmaker Joshiy and actors Mohanlal, Urvashi, and Tovino Thomas.

Mr. Mohanlal said those in other film industries had high regard for Malayalam cinema and trade bodies in the State. “Though we do not realise its importance, I have experienced their respect while working in other language movies,” he said. The actor also took membership in the FEFKA Directors’ Union as his maiden directorial venture Barroz is getting ready for release.

FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan said the participation of women had gone up in the federation compared to their strength in the workers’ convention held in 2009. “Those who criticise us saying that we are anti-women must realise that we do not speak for women by sitting in the comforts of cyber space and caravans. We allay their concerns by associating with them at their workplaces,” he said.

The insurance scheme for the federation members will come into effect from April 1. Each member will get ₹3 lakh annual coverage under the scheme.

