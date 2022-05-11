Federation of visually challenge holds protest seeking hike in pension

The Kerala Federation of the Blind organised dharnas in front of the Secretariat and various Collectorates on Wednesday demanding a hike in welfare pension for the differently abled.

The association sought that the welfare pension for the differently abled be increased by at least 25% from the current ₹1,600 a month that had been provided since 2020 when all categories of social welfare pensions were brought under one umbrella.

The association contended that giving uniform pension to persons with severe disabilities, widows, farm workers, and those above the age of 60 was inappropriate and a violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. According to the Act, the differently abled should be given at least 25% more benefits than normal under all social security projects.

Though petitions had been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Social Justice and discussions held with the Minister, no steps had been initiated in this regard. The lack of increase in disability pension in the 2022-23 Budget was pointed out in the petitions to the Minister for Finance, more than 20 MLAs, and the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities but to no avail.

The other demands of the federation include filling up vacancies for the differently abled, especially the visually challenged, as per the Bahuleyan Commission.

It sought that problems faced by visually challenged persons selling lotteries be addressed. The government had announced that they need to sell lotteries to the tune of ₹25,000 a month to be eligible for the welfare fund. The federation also wanted steps to be taken to promote marriages of differently abled girls, including the visually challenged.