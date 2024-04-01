Faunal survey detects several species in Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Division

April 01, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A faunal survey of the Agasthyamalais landscape has shed light on its encouraging biodiversity health in spite of the prolonged dry spell in the region.

The four-day survey of the Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Division was jointly conducted by the Forest department and the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS).

As many as 157 butterflies, 135 birds, and 37 odonates were sighted in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary while 168 butterflies, 90 birds, and 46 odonates were reported from the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary. Several fauna were also recorded from the Agasthyavanam Biological Park.

The exercise recorded 170 bird species in total, including the State bird Great Indian Hornbill, and Western Ghats endemics like the Nilgiri flowerpecker, small sunbird, Malabar trogon, Nilgiri wood pigeon, and Ceylon frogmouth. The high-elevation grasslands and subtropical evergreen jungles were found to have a good population of long-billed pipit, Ashambu Sholakili, black and orange flycatcher, and Blanford’s laughingthrush. Other interesting records were Steppe buzzard, black eagle, Rufous-bellied hawk-eagle, Alpine swift, brown fish owl, and drongo cuckoo. The three common birds which were added to the checklist are Asian openbill stork, Nilgiri pipit, and plain prinia.

Butterflies

Plenty of butterflies were sighted in the protected areas amid the soaring mercury levels. Species endemic to the Western Ghats such as the Palni four-ring, red-disc bushbrown, Malabar tree nymph, Malabar rose, Sahyadri grass yellow, Evershed’s ace, Tamil oakblue, and Nilgiri tiger were detected.

The survey has indicated the possibility of a population explosion of certain butterfly species such as the common Pierrot and dark grass blues. It also detected migration of butterflies such as blue tiger, dark blue tiger, common crows, and common leopards from Tamil Nadu to Kerala.

Eight additional butterflies, including Sahyadri grass yellow, sullied sailor, common ciliate blue, white hedge blue, and small palm bob have been newly recorded in the region.

Dragon and damselflies

Around 50 species of dragon and damselflies were also recorded during the exercise. These include species like Euphaea cardinalis, Indolestes davenporti, Heliogomphus kalarensis, and Calocypha laidlawii that are endemic to the Western Ghats. A good population of Esme mudiensis, Anaciaeschna martini, and Anax Immaculifrons were also seen in the higher reaches of the mountain range. Anaciaeschna martini, Anax ephippiger. Chlorogomphus xanthoptera, Heliogomphus kalarensis were among the eight species that have been additionally recorded from the region.