Farmers stage protest under the aegis of Church

In a sign of growing frustration over the deepening crisis in the State agrarian sector, tens of thousands of farmers converged at a protest meet organised by the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Saturday.

The farmers, from as many as 170 parishes spread across Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, took part in the event organised in protest against the ‘apathy’ of successive Governments towards the sector. The event began with the farmers forming a protest wall at different locations and taking a pledge.

Main venue

They then proceeded towards the main venue at Kurishupalli Junction, holding placards and raising slogans. The majority of the farmers appeared in their traditional attire carrying shovels.

Some of their key demands include raising the minimum price of natural rubber, solving issues related to resurvey of plantations and households, and a permanent solution to wildlife attacks on plantations on forest fringes.

Mar Joseph Kallarangattu, Bishop of the Pala diocese, presided over the meet.

The bishop urged the Governments to understand the concerns of the farmers and warned of escalating the protest.

“Governments should understand that the ire of farmers is the ire of the country. The farmers will be forced to have a serious thought on registering their protest while casting their mandate in civic, Assembly and Parliament elections if the Governments ignored their demands,” he said.

Bishop Mar Jacob Murikkan also spoke. Mons. Joseph Kuzhinjalil delivered the welcome speech. A mass memorandum to be submitted to the Chief Minister Pinarayii Vijayan was prepared during the event.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including P.J.Joseph, Mons Joseph, Roshy Augustine, and Mani C. Kappan, MLAs, and Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, attended the event.