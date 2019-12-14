Kerala

Farmers stage protest under the aegis of Church

Farmers taking out a protest march under the aegis of the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Pala on Saturday.

Farmers taking out a protest march under the aegis of the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church in Pala on Saturday.  

more-in

They seek hike in rubber price, protection against wildlife attacks

In a sign of growing frustration over the deepening crisis in the State agrarian sector, tens of thousands of farmers converged at a protest meet organised by the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Saturday.

The farmers, from as many as 170 parishes spread across Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, took part in the event organised in protest against the ‘apathy’ of successive Governments towards the sector. The event began with the farmers forming a protest wall at different locations and taking a pledge.

Main venue

They then proceeded towards the main venue at Kurishupalli Junction, holding placards and raising slogans. The majority of the farmers appeared in their traditional attire carrying shovels.

Some of their key demands include raising the minimum price of natural rubber, solving issues related to resurvey of plantations and households, and a permanent solution to wildlife attacks on plantations on forest fringes.

Mar Joseph Kallarangattu, Bishop of the Pala diocese, presided over the meet.

The bishop urged the Governments to understand the concerns of the farmers and warned of escalating the protest.

“Governments should understand that the ire of farmers is the ire of the country. The farmers will be forced to have a serious thought on registering their protest while casting their mandate in civic, Assembly and Parliament elections if the Governments ignored their demands,” he said.

Bishop Mar Jacob Murikkan also spoke. Mons. Joseph Kuzhinjalil delivered the welcome speech. A mass memorandum to be submitted to the Chief Minister Pinarayii Vijayan was prepared during the event.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including P.J.Joseph, Mons Joseph, Roshy Augustine, and Mani C. Kappan, MLAs, and Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, attended the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 11:25:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/farmers-stage-protest-under-the-aegis-of-church/article30307803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY