Farmers stage dharna at Mananthavady

Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of the Syro Malabar Diocese, Mananthavady, took out a march and staged a dharna in front of the office of the North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer at Mananthavady on Tuesday raising a slew of demands, including a quick intervention of the State and Central governments in the Eco-Sensitive Zone issue.

Inaugurating the dharna, Archbishop Joseph Pamplani of the Thalassery Archdiocese said that the farming community was forced to protest owing to the alleged laxity of the Central and State governments.

The Bishop also urged the authorities to find a solution to the issue, thereby helping thousands of agrarian families living on the fringes of the forest. Paul Mundolikkal, vicar general, Syro Malabar Diocese, Mananthavady, flagged off the protest march.