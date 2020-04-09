Farmer contributes major share of his crop to CMDRF

While the State government has been facing a financial crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a farmer from Pulpally in Wayanad has set a model for others to emulate by contributing a major share of his crop to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Roy Antony of Kavalakkatu, a progressive farmer, has contributed nearly 12 tonnes of cassava cultivated on his 2.5- acre farm to the CMDRF.

“The farming community in the hill district is also in a crisis owing to the pandemic, but I believe that it is my duty to lend my hand to the government to overcome the current crisis,” says Mr. Antony.

Mr. Antony expressed his wish to Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar. “I am not in a position to help the government by contributing money, hence I conveyed my intention to hand over a share of the fruit of my hard work to Mr. Sunilkumar,” he said. The Minister advised the farmer to contribute his share to the CMDRF.

Horticorp started procuring cassava harvested from his plantation on Tuesday.

Horticorp sources said a major part of the tuber would be given to community kitchens functioning in various parts of the State.