Family of girl who died after fall from school terrace seeks probe by Karnataka CID

March 23, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Nearly two months after the tragic death of Gianna Ann, a four-year-old girl from Manimala, following a fall from the terrace of a pre-school building in Bengaluru, her parents are gearing up to approach the court seeking the transfer of investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police.

Gianna, the elder daughter of Jito Tomy Joseph and Benitta Thomas, passed away on January 22, three days after the incident. The Hennur police had filed charges against Principal of Delhi Preschool Thomas Cherian and staff for alleged negligence resulting in her death.

Two months on, the grieving family continues to seek justice for their child. The accused Principal, who initially evaded arrest, has since been released on bail.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the pace of the investigation, Ms. Thomas said, “We are in constant touch with the police, but they cite the need for forensic report before taking further action.”

The family also alleges that the police have overlooked the role of a school caretaker in the girl’s demise despite their repeated complaints. Additionally, the school authorities have been uncooperative in providing access to CCTV footage from the campus of the day of the incident.

“While medical professionals have confirmed Gianna’s injuries resulted from a fall, it seems the State police have unnoticed this crucial evidence,” she added.

Meanwhile, the couple, who are employed in IT sector, has relocated to their native place in Kerala.

They are also planning to approach the court seeking a CID probe into the incident.

A social media campaign titled ‘Justice for Gianna’ too has been launched in this connection.