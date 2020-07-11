Fallow land in Wayanad to be used for eco-friendly farming

The agriculture department, in association with the the water resources department, is gearing up to launch eco-friendly farming on the vacant land of the Karapuzha irrigation project in the district under the Subiksha Keralam project .
A joint meeting of the senior officials of the two departments, chaired by C.K. Saseendran, MLA, decided to utilise 50 acres of fallow land under the possession of the irrigation project in various locations for cultivating rice and cool season vegetables.
Close to 30 acres of land would be used for “Iruppoo” ( two harvests a year) cultivation of rice and the remaining land would be used for cool season vegetables under the “Subiksha Keralam” project of the agriculture department by following organic farming methods.
The project would be executed through farmer self-help groups or farmers’ collectives in the area. Hundreds of acres of land on both the sides of irrigation canals have been kept fallow for the past many decades. The meet also discussed the possibility of cultivating fodder on the land with the support of the Dairy Development Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath