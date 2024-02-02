Faithful receive Patriarch of Antioch with flower showers on his maiden visit to Kozhikode

February 02, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A warm reception was accorded to Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, who arrived at the St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Sonooro Church, Velamcode, in Kozhikode district on Friday to open its diamond jubilee celebrations and a spiritual gathering in connection with the event.

The faithful who gathered in large numbers to witness the apostolic visit welcomed him with flower showers to the fully decked up village church.

“We are now witnessing a situation where we have to often fight for the maintenance of our churches and parishes built by our forefathers with their sweat and blood. If you feel that it is very difficult survive, you should remember the hardships faced by people 75 years ago who came here from central and southern Kerala and established churches in their own culture,” said the Patriarch while opening the mass gathering. He urged the faithful to be known by their deeds aimed at the well-being of people.

At the spiritual gathering, the Patriarch laid the foundation stone for the Diamond Jubilee Memorial Hall, apart from launching a website of the church and unveiling the official logo of the celebrations. The key of a charity house constructed by the church was also handed over to a family on the occasion.

Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kozhikode Paulose Mor Ireniose, Malankara Metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church Joseph Mor Gregorios, CSI Bishop Royce Manoj, Mayor Beena Philip, and Father Philip John, general convener of the event, were present.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made in view of the Patriarch’s visit to the district. He left for Thrissur by 5 p.m.