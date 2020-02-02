Facelift for tourism facilities in Cheruthoni

The district quarters of Cheruthoni is set for a facelift in tourism with the completion of tourism projects under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTC) this year.

Jayan P. Vijayan, Secretary, DTPC, on Sunday said that the renovation work of the Hill View Park which provides a panoramic view of Idukki reservoir was in the final stages. There will be a gallery, souvenir shop and resting place. Work on the footpath has been completed. An average of nearly one lakh persons visit the Hill View Park a year in addition to the daily visitors coming with families. During the festival seasons and weekends, there is a rush of tourists to the park.

Mr Vijayan said that five more adventure tourism activities will be added to the park in addition to pedal boats in the water area near the reservoir.

The Tourism Department plans to develop Cheruthoni as a major destination between Thekkady and Munnar. Tourists visiting the two main destinations also prefer to spend their time in Cheruthoni. Work on the ₹3 crore infrastructure project in Idukki Park in front of the Idukki arch has started, he said adding that 12 cottages have been built. They would be opened for tourists soon. The DTPC has nearly 100 acres of land close to the arch dam. The constructions have been done without affecting the natural landscape there. There would be a museum depicting the farm history of Idukki. The children’s park, footpath and major installations on the evolution of the district will be showcased.

The Forest Department is presently conducting boat services for tourists from Vellapara inside the reservoir. There is a steady increase of tourists for boat services to view the wildlife in the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary, according to a Forest Department official.