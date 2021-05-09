Kerala

Facebook blocks Malayalam poet Satchidanandan's account

Noted Malayalam writer and poet K Satchidanandan   | Photo Credit: S Mahinsha

Facebook blocked poet K. Satchidanandan’s account for 24 hours on Friday for allegedly violating ‘community standards.’ The poet said Facebook took the step after he posted a humorous video on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s election loss in Kerala and another humour-tinged ad on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

He also reportedly received a warning ‘You are trying to post something other people on Facebook have found abusive’ when he tried to post a Lancet article on attempts to stifle criticism. The ban ends on Saturday night.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 11:21:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/facebook-blocks-malayalam-poet-satchidanandans-account/article34519018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY