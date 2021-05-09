Facebook blocks Malayalam poet Satchidanandan's account

Facebook blocked poet K. Satchidanandan’s account for 24 hours on Friday for allegedly violating ‘community standards.’ The poet said Facebook took the step after he posted a humorous video on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s election loss in Kerala and another humour-tinged ad on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In solidarity with Sachdanandan leading contemporary Malayalam poet and former secretary of National Sahitya Academy, whose Facebook account has been closed for posting a video on PM Modi in relation to BJP defeat in recent Kerala election .A most deplorable act .#Facebook — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) May 8, 2021

He also reportedly received a warning ‘You are trying to post something other people on Facebook have found abusive’ when he tried to post a Lancet article on attempts to stifle criticism. The ban ends on Saturday night.