Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for Malayalam writer S.K. Vasanthan

Through his works spanning multiple genres such as novel, short story, essay, Kerala history and translation, S.K. Vasanthan, 88, has garnered the attention of both scholars and book lovers, says the award jury

November 01, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam writer S.K. Vasanthan

Malayalam writer S.K. Vasanthan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Writer and scholar S.K. Vasanthan has been chosen for this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the top prize instituted by the Kerala government in the field of literature. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced the award in Thiruvananthapuram on November 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Dr. Vasanthan, 88, was chosen for the award by a panel headed by Anil Vallathol, which had as its members Dharmaraj Adatt, Khadeeja Mumtaz, P. Soman and Kerala Sahitya Akademi member secretary C.P. Aboobacker.

Through his works spanning multiple genres such as novel, short story, essay, Kerala history and translation, Dr. Vasanthan has garnered the attention of both scholars and book lovers, the jury found.

His major works such as Kerala Samskara Charitra Nighandu and Nammal Nadanna Vazhikal – two works dealing with the cultural history of Kerala, and Padinjaran Kavya Mimamsa are notable additions to the body of scholarly literature in Malayalam, according to the jury. Kaalam Sakshi, which chronicles the sweeping social reformation of Kerala, is another of his memorable works.

Dr. Vasanthan, who lives in Thrissur, had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for scholarly literature for Kerala Samskara Charitra Nighandu in 2007, and the Akademi’s award for overall contributions in 2013.

In selecting him, the jury also took into account his contributions as a teacher, orator and guide to researchers, according to a statement issued here.

The award, which carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, citation and plaque, will be presented to the writer by the Chief Minister at a later date.

