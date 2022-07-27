Ezhuthachan Award to be presented to P. Valsala today
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the 'Ezhuthachan' award to writer P. Valsala at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over the event. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will be the guest of honour, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.