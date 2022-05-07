Exploit potential of space sector: ISRO chairman

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath has exhorted budding engineers to exploit the possibilities of the Indian space sector that has been opened up for private players.

He was speaking while delivering the keynote address during the inaugural session of TechnoGenex 2022, a virtual event organised by the UAE chapter of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Alumni Association (CETAA) on Saturday.

Dr. Somanath stressed on the need to enhance the country’s engagement in the space industry that was estimated to be worth $440 billion. With a share of hardly 2%, India had a long way to go to match other countries in terms of space applications.

“The (Central) government has felt the need for infusing private capital in the sector through reforms. Private players must be enabled to undertake the tasks with the support of the space sector that is available in the country. The focus must be on bringing technology from outside and creating manufacturing hubs to boost space technology in India,” he said.

Companies would soon be allowed to build and operate space crafts and rockets on their own. The domain would no longer remain the exclusive right of the ISRO, Dr. Somanath said.

He pointed out that nearly 100 start-ups were currently engaged in the space sector in the country. Around 15 of them were adequately funded to overcome the initial hurdles associated with creating prototypes, he added.

The aerospace engineer also emphasised on the potential held by the Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park, attached to the CET, which has create an effective linkage with the industry through its research in e-mobility and processors. He served as the chairman of its Board of Governors until recently.

CET principal and CETAA president V. Suresh Babu presided over the inaugural session. CETAA secretary P.K. Jayasree, UAE chapter president Saji P. Oommen, and CET 1952 batch alumni Kasy Aiyar and M. Godwin Joseph, also spoke.