Explanation sought on woman’s complaint of misconduct: Sudhakaran

Allegation of misbehaviour by a YC leader at a recent State camp

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that he has sought an explanation from Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil following complaints that a Youth Congress leader had misbehaved with a woman during a ‘Yuva Chintan Shivir’ organised by the organisation in Palakkad.

A handwritten complaint of a Youth Congress woman leader had surfaced in which she alleged that a State leader tried to misbehave with her at the camp. However, the State leadership maintained that it had received no such complaint.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the visual media had given an untrue story that he had downplayed the issue. “If the management receives the complaint, it will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

‘Will move court’

The government's stance of not filing a case against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan, who brutally beat up Youth Congress workers for raising slogans against the Chief Minister in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, was objectionable, said Mr. Sudhakaran. The Congress will approach the court against this decision, he said.

On the statement made against the Constitution by Saji Cherian, MLA, the KPCC president said he should resign from the post of MLA. “Saji Cherian has committed a grave offence. However, he did not want to express regret for his speech even after he resigned as Minister. The problem does not end with the Minister’s resignation. He should resign as MLA,” he said.