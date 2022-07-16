Demand for talents in new technologies on the rise

Digitalisation induced by pandemic situation to open up new opportunities

The spike in demand for B.Tech. Computer Science programmes will continue in the new academic year, as the rapid digitalisation induced by the pandemic situation is expected to open up new opportunities for aspirants on campuses, according to experts.

An improved focus on digital transformation across various job-providing sectors following the pandemic had resulted in companies scouting for talents in various niche areas, including cloud computing, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

“The demand for computer science has only grown over the past 25 years. Graduates in the computer science stream are also in much demand among recruiters attending campus placements,” said Dr. Sumesh Divakaran, Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the College of Engineering (CET), Thiruvananthapuram.

“The last candidate admitted in the computer science stream at CET is usually within rank 500 in KEAM [Kerala Engineering, Agricultural and Medical entrance exam], indicating the high demand for the course. A majority of students bagging top ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination also take up computer science in IITs, as they are highly informed about the demand for trained talents,” he added.

Dr. P.S. Sreejith, Principal of the autonomous Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology here, pointed out that rapid advancements in emerging technologies had boosted the demand for qualified workforce and trained professionals. “Irrespective of the engineering stream, young talents are expected to have the required tech skills in areas like cloud computing, data science, machine learning, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence. Students are required to pursue life-long learning, as new technologies are disrupting various sectors and triggering the need for talents that could offer innovative solutions,” he said.

Dr. M.V. Rajesh, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronics Engineering at the College of Engineering, Chengannur, said the Central and State governments had stepped up support for start-ups while promoting campaigns like Make in India. “The demand for automation has gone up considerably, as businesses and people now want to reap the advantages of digitalisation. Engineering graduates need to reskill and upskill to meet the emerging challenges and cash in on the opportunities,” he observed.