Expert committee formed
The government has issued orders for setting up an expert committee to study the human rabies deaths in Kerala, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on Monday said.’
The committee is chaired by Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew. The members include the Director of the Institute of Advanced Virology E. Sreekumar; Rita S. Mani of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research for Rabies, NIMHANS; State Drugs Controller P.M. Jayan; Head of Infectious Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, R. Aravind; Deputy Director, State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, Swapna Susan Abraham; and the Assistant Director (Public Health), Directorate of Health Services.
