Expenses for wild boar culling worry local body heads

GO has no provisions for shooter’s remuneration, burial of boar carcass

Even as farmers celebrate the latest State government order that empowers local bodies to legally cull wild boars posing threat to life and crops, the local body heads appointed as honorary life wardens to grant permission are worried about meeting the huge expenses involved. At least ₹4,000 is now required for the disposal of the carcass of a shot animal by complying with the legal formalities stipulated by the Forest Department. Local bodies may not find it a viable exercise if more animals need to be culled.

“In the latest order, there is no mention of the remuneration to be paid to the empanelled shooters from the panchayat funds. They are usually eligible for at least ₹1,000 for the toil. Apart from this, at least ₹3,000 will have to be found for the trench burial of the carcass,” says Alex Thomas, president of the Kodenchery grama panchayat who first exercised the right under the latest government order on Wednesday. He paid for the first culling in the village because of the limitations in using the local body’s own funds.

Mr. Thomas says the role of panchayat presidents as honorary wildlife wardens would become a liability if there is no proper provision to permit the use of local bodies’ own funds or any other special aid for the task. “As the Forest department is keen on enforcing the rules related to activities, we cannot settle for any crude form of burial,” he adds.

Shortage of cartridges

Empanelled shooters from various grama panchayats say there is also a shortage of the type of cartridges meant to be used in the firearm. According to them, many have to purchase them directly from a licensed dealer in Kochi to comply with the stringent rules. Local availability of the required stock is crucial for the better execution of the order, they say.

Many of the local body heads in Kozhikode district have also raised concerns over the denial of or delay in sanctioning new gun licences to eligible farmers. They say that a satisfactory number of licensed gun-holders can ensure cost-effective service and better protection of the farmland from wild boar encroachments. According to them, the District Collector can easily come up with the required action to support farmers in the area.