Expedite digitisation work of school: panel

Project at Moyan Model Girls HSS

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the authorities concerned to complete the digitisation work of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School here.

The delay in the completion of the multi-crore digitisation project introduced by Shafi Parambil, MLA, had evoked protests from various quarters.

The protests took political colour as both sides started blaming each other for the delay.

Child Rights Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar visited the school and examined the progress of the project on Thursday. He said a meeting of all officers concerned should be held soon to expedite the work.

PTA version

The school parent-teacher association (PTA) had alleged that neither the PTA nor the Principal had been given any role in the digitisation work. “We could not include our school in the KITE’s (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) digitisation programme as we had already launched the MLA’s digitisation scheme,” PTA functionaries said.