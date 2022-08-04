Excise to launch Onam enforcement drive today

24-hour control room, two striking forces for each district formed

The Excise department will launch a special enforcement drive from Friday to crack down on the manufacture, hoarding and sale of illicit liquor in the run-up to Onam.

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan said the special drive would run the course of the month and end on September 12 midnight after the Onam festivities conclude.

Excise enforcement will also sharply focus on drugs, including marijuana and synthetic narcotics such as meta-amphetamine, LSD stamps, hashish and heroin.

Excise officers gather local intelligence to crack down on illegal activities. They will reward citizens who give actionable intelligence that leads to arrests and contraband seizures.

The Excise has formed a 24-hour control room and two striking forces — rapid action teams — for each district.

They will also verify the whereabouts of persons accused in spirit and narcotic smuggling cases. Check-post vigilance will be upped to crackdown on interState smuggling. The Excise will also keep a tab on sea routes and waterways as part of the special enforcement drive.

It will also step up vehicle inspection and crackdown on public consumption of alcohol. Bars and liquor outlets have to maintain timings. Backdoor sales of liquor will not be allowed.