 Excise steps up vigil in Kollam district before Lok Sabha polls  

March 16, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Excise department will step up vigil and strengthen surveillance measures in the district prior to the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Since Kollam is a border district, the district administration has instructed to intensify inspections to prevent the inflow of alcohol and narcotic substances during the elections.

“Taking this into consideration, a meeting was held on March 6 at Tenkasi, attended by the Collectors of both districts. It was decided to carry out more inspections at check-posts and on forest routes,” said Collector N Devidas.

While 24-hour video surveillance and flying squads consisting of 150 members will conduct inspections in all constituencies on a shift basis, Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) have been instructed to find and report whether the election guidelines are being violated in any constituency.

Conducting joint raids across the district, starting motorbike patrols focussing on the eastern ghat areas and forest roads, and conducting strict inspections in coastal areas and on school and college premises and festival areas will also be considered.

The Collector said that the Excise and other departments had started their activities long before the announcement of the elections.