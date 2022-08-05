Kerala

Excise begins special drive in Wayanad

The Excise department launched a special drive in Wayanad district on Thursday against smuggling of spirit, brewing of illicit liquor, and transportation of drugs during the Onam season. In a statement here on Thursday, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Wayanad, said the department had opened a 24-hour control room at the Kalpetta Excise Division office as a part of the drive. Action will be taken on complaints received at the control room.

Complaints can be filed at the following telephone numbers, Excise Control room: 04936 -288215 or -18004252848 (toll-free); Excise circle office Kalpetta: 04936-208230, 202219; Excise Circle office Mananthavady: 04935-244923; Excise Range office Sulthan Bathery: 04936-248190, 277277 and Excise special squad, and Meenangadi: 04936-246180.


