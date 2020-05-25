Kerala

Exam centres disinfected ahead of SSLC examinations

Taking no chances: Masks, hand wash, and sanitisers being kept ready for the students who will appear for SSLC and Plus Two examinations at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, on Tuesday.

35,319 students to appear at 259 centres in Thrissur

A total of 35,319 SSLC students will appear for the mathematics examination in the district on Tuesday, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mathematics, physics and chemistry examinations will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the three days from Tuesday. There are 259 centres in the district.

The District Panchayat, in association with Samagra Siksha Kerala, have distributed 5,40,000 masks to schools in the district. The head teachers have arranged travel facility for the students to reach schools. Parents will not be allowed to enter the school campuses.

In all, 3,475 invigilators have been deployed for the examination duty. Students from other districts who study in Thrissur can write the examinations from their respective districts.

The examination centres have been arranged by maintaining safety guidelines. There will be only one entrance for the school. Thermal scanners have been set at the entrance. Each student will be allowed to enter the classroom after cleaning the hands with sanitizers. Each room will have a maximum of 20 students.

Students with high temperature or any health issues will be allowed to write the examination in a separate room. The fire and rescue team with the support of voluntary organisations have disinfected all schools.

