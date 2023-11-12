HamberMenu
Ernakulam Town railway station renovation work in progress

November 12, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ₹150-crore project to redevelop the Ernakulam Town railway station, one of the busiest in south India, by August 2025 is progressing as expected, the Railways informed in a release.

The works that were completed in recent months include foundation work for residential tower, completion of dismantling of staff quarters, Government Railway Police office, and old railway station building, revamping work for shifting of offices for Phase-1 and shifting of indoor sub-station.

The works in progress include multi-level car parking, for which piling is nearing completion, west terminal building whose piling work is in progress, and excavation at platform no. 1. Foundation works are in progress for the foot overbridge, the release said.

