Ernakulam Rural police chief takes stock of security arrangements at polling booths

April 18, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena on Thursday took stock of security arrangements at polling booths ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Saxena held talks with officials on the security measures to be taken at booths and nearby areas. The Ernakulam Rural police have five sub divisions accounting for 1,538 booths.

The Aluva sub division has 342 booths, Munambam 308, Perumbavoor 373, Muvattupuzha 288, and Puthencruz 227. Mr. Saxena also visited the polling equipment distribution centres.

Route march

The Central Reserve Police Force and the Ernakulam Rural police held a joint route march in Kolanchery town as part of the security arrangements. Around 100 personnel participated in the march. Similar marches will be held across selected centres across all five sub divisions.

