HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam junction railway station redevelopment moving at a steady pace

November 30, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Piling at the Ernakulam Junction railway station as part of its redevelopment.

Piling at the Ernakulam Junction railway station as part of its redevelopment. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction railway station is progressing at a steady pace, according to the Southern Railway.

The aim is to modernise it with futuristic designs and infrastructure and to provide the best facilities to passengers. Some of the recent works done include shifting of booking counter, reservation counters, entrance, and enquiry to new locations, diversion of traffic from the main entrance to the new entrance near the area manager’s office, and diversion of parking to new locations to facilitate piling for west terminal building, according to an official communication.

The works in progress include demolition of the existing station building, piling for west and east terminal buildings, brick work at the office building, and pile chipping for the multi-level car parking facility.

The completed works include test pile concreting for service building, multi-level car parking, west terminal, skywalk, east terminal, and other railway offices. Topographical survey, soil exploration, and drone survey have also been completed.

The demolition of staff quarters has been completed and alternate accommodation provided to residents. The work on redeveloping the station was sanctioned to a company at a cost of ₹299.9 crore on July 13, 2022. It is expected to be completed by August 31, 2025. The two new terminals will have ticketing area, waiting lounges, commercial area, various railway offices, skywalk, and concourses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.