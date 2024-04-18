Ernakulam district administration banks on memes to encourage voting

April 18, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Shammy is an eccentric film character played by Fahadh Faasil in the film Kumbalanghi Nights and his dialogue “Shammy hero aada, hero” (Shammy is a hero) has assumed iconic status and remains etched in popular memory.

The district administration in its efforts to ensure maximum voter turnout in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election is now banking on Shammy’s popularity in a meme posted on the District Collector’s official Facebook page. “Shammy hero aada, hero, April 26nu heroes vote cheyyum” (Shammy is a hero, and heroes will vote on April 26) reads the meme, featuring the popular film clip of Fahadh.

Memes have emerged as one of the many tools being adopted by the district administration under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Another meme uses a comic teacher character played by actor Vinay Fort in the 2015 Malayalam blockbuster, Premam. The hilarious scene in which his character tries to teach Java and the dialogue “Jave is simple, but powerful” continues to evoke guffaws even now. Taking cue from the scene, the meme states “Vote is very simple but powerful, very powerful, use your power on April 26.”

Actor Shobhana’s national award-winning character Ganga from the iconic film Manichithrathazhu and the scene showcasing her transition to the manic Nagavally have also been effectively used as a meme to encourage voting. “Why can’t I go? I will go and vote,” reads the meme featuring Shobhana’s manic image, mimicking the dialogue from that scene.

Memes, however, are just one of the many tools being employed under SVEEP. For instance, a night walk was organised from Durbar Hall Ground to Marine Drive last Monday. Several voter awareness programmes are also being held, including in the interior tribal settlements and for the differently abled. Kayaking was organised in Fort Kochi as part of a similar awareness campaign. Quiz and elocution contests for students and the public are also being held under SVEEP.

The Election Commission has also roped in popular film actors and transgender and student icons for urging people to vote under the SVEEP campaign.