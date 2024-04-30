GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ERCMPU to open residential training centre at Munnar

April 30, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has set up a state-of-the-art residential training facility at the Verghese Kurien Training Centre at Munnar.

The centre had all the facilities required for organising training programmes, workshops, and seminars for office-bearers and officials of co-operative establishments, including milk cooperative societies, government departments and other State agencies, said an official communication.

The conference hall and cottages will be let out, as per availability, on booking after submitting credentials. A service fee of ₹2,000 will be charged per cottage for stay. As for the conference hall, the fee (service charge) is ₹5,000 for government agencies and cooperatives to conduct training programmes. The training centre has a 100-seat conference hall and all the required amenities. The campus has six cottages with four rooms each. Those who need accommodation at the centre should contact the ERCMPU head office in Ernakulam at 0484-3502423, 3502433 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

