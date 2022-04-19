E.P. Jayarajan is LDF convenor

CPI(M) State committee has nominated E.P. Jayarajan as LDF convenor. He replaces A. Vijayaraghavan who the 23rd party congress had elevated to the Polit Bureau.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Mr. Vijayaraghavan’s political domain would now shift to New Delhi.

The State committee also appointed P. Sasi as political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Balakrishnan said Mr. Sasi had prior experience running the office during the E.K. Nayanar government (1996-2001). “Moreover, the party has trusted him with the new assignment.”

The wheel seemed to have turned the full circle for Mr. Sasi. He had come under a cloud when serving as CPI(M)’s district secretary in Kannur in 2011. The CPI(M) had expelled him on a charge of gender-related misconduct. In 2018, the court rejected the accuser’s complaint against Mr. Sasi, paving the way for his rehabilitation and reentry into the CPI(M) in 2019.

Dinesan is Deshabhimani editor

The CPI(M) named CM’s former political secretary Dinesen Puthelath as editor of Deshabhimani. Mr. Balakrishnan said he had held the post briefly after the former editor joined the second LDF government as a Cabinet minister. “Deshabhimani is on the cusp of a major revamp. It needs a full-time editor,” he said. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will edit Chintha. Former Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai will serve the party as head of the AKG Study Centre and EMS Academy. Mr. Ramachandran would be in-charge of party classes.