Enterovirus led to encephalitis in Malappuram

Enterovirus, which transmits through the intestine, is learnt to be the reason behind some of the encephalitis cases reported in Malappuram district between March and May this year.

According to Health Department sources, this virus normally enters human body through dirty or polluted water.

Around 70 cases of encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and around 20 cases of meningitis, inflammation of the meninges, the three membranes lining the skull and vertebral canal and enclose the brain and the spinal cord, were reported from there during the period. There were five deaths.

Among the patients there were some children belonging to the same area, who had similar symptoms such as fever, headache and vomiting. It, later, turned out that the children had ventured into muddy waters.

The presence of enterovirus had earlier been confirmed in the cerebrospinal fluid of one of the patients when it was tested at the virology lab attached to the Government Medical College, Alappuzha.

Following this, the department had formed a district-level surveillance team to check unusual fever cases. Paediatricians and neurologists were asked to be on alert and the body fluid samples of suspected patients were sent for lab tests.

A treatment protocol too had been formed involving doctors from private and government medical colleges. Now, it is learnt that lab tests have turned positive for enterovirus in 15 of the 17 samples sent in May.

Health Department sources said the number of such cases would come down with the advancing of the monsoon and steps had been taken to contain spreading of the infection.