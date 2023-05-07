‘Ente Keralam’ mega expo in Thrissur from May 9 to 15

May 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will be held at the Thekkinkadu maidan here from May 9 to 15.

‘Yuvathayude Keralam’ and ‘Keralam Onnamathu’ are the slogans of the mela.

The exhibition will begin with a mega procession at Swaraj Round at 4 p.m. on May 9. A music programme ‘Ente Keralam’ by Kerala Kalamandalam will follow.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the celebrations in connection with the exhibition and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the exhibition stalls. The Thrissur Mayor, MPs and MLAs will participate in the function.

Keys of 300 houses built under the LIFE Mission project will be handed over at the inaugural function. A performance by Almaram music band will follow.

270 stalls

The exhibition will have 270-odd stalls, including 30 service stalls and 130 theme stalls. Products from small and medium industries units and various government departments will be displayed at the exhibition. Services of various government institutions will be introduced at the stalls. There will be utility stalls to provide government services. The utility centres will provide services, including tests to diagnose lifestyle diseases; Aadhaar enrolment and renewal; soil, water testing; birth, death, and marriage certificates; legal counselling; employment registration; parenting clinics; nutrition clinic; disability testing; and awareness against drug abuse.

Technology pavilion

A technology pavilion that introduces robotics; virtual reality; augmented reality; and 3D printing technology is another highlight.

The Agriculture department, Animal Husbandry department, Industries Development department and the Civil Supplies department will arrange outdoor displays, including that of plants, ornamental fish, animals and birds. There will be a sports activity aera arranged by the District Sports Council.

Career expo

Career expo and aptitude tests will be an attraction for students. Various seminars, get-togethers and job melas will also be part of the exhibition. There will be cultural programmes in the evening on all days.

Ministers from the district, MLAs and MPs will attend the valedictory on May 15.