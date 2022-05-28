Ente Keralam expo draws crowds

A visitor to the Ente Keralam exhibition clicking a selfie in a police vehicle at the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises on Saturday.

The ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition that is under way on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises to mark the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s first anniversary has been drawing people in large numbers.

The pavilions of various departments have witnessed great rush with the public coming in droves to learn more about their multifarious activities from up close.

The ‘selfie point’ of the Kerala Police that provides the public a rare opportunity to get into police vehicles and click photos is among the key attractions of the fair.

Showcasing its modernised fleet, the police have put on display the bullet-proofed Light Armoured Troop Carrier (LATC) of its elite commando force Kerala Thunderbolts, the rugged four-wheel-drive Force Gurkha sport utility vehicle (SUV) that are deployed for hilly areas, the Polaris off-road vehicle, and a bullet-proof vehicle comprising jammer and baggage scanner that is usually utilised for VIP travel.

The Forest department pavilion that resembles a miniature forest takes visitors on a virtual wild trail that mesmerises and educates at the same time.

In order to emphasise on the relevance of forestation activities, it highlights the various ecological disasters facing the State including natural calamities, water scarcity, air pollution and man-animal conflicts.

The stall introduces visitors to various government initiatives including Vidyavanam and Nagaravanam that aim at increasing tree cover outside forests. It also serves to clear misconceptions about snakes and sensitise the public about snake catching. A Vanasree outlet that offers popular forest produce has also been set up. Saplings of various plants are also available at reasonable rates.