‘Ente Jilla’ to provide info on depts., services

Option in app for reporting complaints, grievances

The Kollam district administration and the National Informatics Centre have jointly launched ‘Ente Jilla’, a mobile app to find and evaluate Government offices.

All information about 20 different departments in the district, including Revenue, Police, Regional Transport Office, Excise, Health, Fisheries and Agriculture, and the services offered by them are available on the app. Details of another range of essential services like Akshaya, treasury and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation depots can also be accessed through the app. Information on Central government offices, hospitals and educational institutions are also part of Ente Jilla.

While the app helps the user find the location of offices through Google Map and contact them directly through phone numbers and e-mail, there is also a provision to evaluate and rate the services offered.

For those who want to make suggestions, there is a section for leaving comments. Another highlight of the app is the option for reporting complaints and grievances.

The District Collector will go through the reviews of the offices at regular intervals and the complaints will be forwarded to the authorities concerned.

Ensuring transparency

“Ente Jilla app will help make Government systems more people-friendly and transparent,” says District Development Commissioner Asif K. Yusuf. Information on any district in the State is available on the app and different options are given to access each district. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

“In Kollam district, the data collection from various departments has entered the final phase,” says District Informatics Officer N. Padmakumar.