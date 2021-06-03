Ensure vaccines for all sections of people: KCBC

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has called on the people to take precautions for the safety of children and create awareness at the local level in the wake of predictions that children will be most affected if there is a third wave of COVID-19.

In a statement here on Thursday, the council asked the government to ensure availability of COVID-19 vaccines and arrange for all sections of the people to get the vaccine. It also sought permission for conducting church rituals with limited public participation and adherence to COVID-19 protocols as part of lockdown relaxations being announced by the government.

Ordinance

The Kerala Self-Financing College Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Ordinance that was promulgated in February will adversely affect the functioning of colleges, the council said demanding talks with managements and bringing in necessary amendments before enacting a law. The KCBC is the apex body of bishops of the three rites of the Catholic Church in Kerala.