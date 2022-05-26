Kerala

English Research Centre to be opened

The English Research Centre at SD College, Alappuzha, will be launched on Friday. It will be inaugurated by P.P. Ajayakumar, pro-vice chancellor, University of Kerala. K. Jayakumar, director, Institute of Management in Government, will deliver the keynote address. On the occasion, books will be released and a memorandum of understanding will be signed between SD College and the Public Relations Council. SDV Managing Committee president R. Krishnan will preside.


