English Research Centre to be opened
The English Research Centre at SD College, Alappuzha, will be launched on Friday. It will be inaugurated by P.P. Ajayakumar, pro-vice chancellor, University of Kerala. K. Jayakumar, director, Institute of Management in Government, will deliver the keynote address. On the occasion, books will be released and a memorandum of understanding will be signed between SD College and the Public Relations Council. SDV Managing Committee president R. Krishnan will preside.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.