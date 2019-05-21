Engg., pharmacy entrance scores published

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published the scores of the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations for 2019.

Of the 73,437 students who appeared for both papers of the exam, 51,665 students have qualified for the engineering stream and 39,908, for the pharmacy stream. A total of 56,307 students had opted and appeared for the pharmacy entrance exam (Paper 1 of the entrance exam).

The scores secured for the engineering entrance exam have been prepared on the basis of Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper 2 (Mathematics). Both the engineering and pharmacy rank lists will be published in the first week on June. The results can be accessed on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.