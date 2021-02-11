Enforcement Directorate moves Supreme Court against bail for Sivasankar

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court’s decision to grant bail to M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, in connection with the gold smuggling case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Mr. Sivasankar was influential and his release would hamper the investigation into the case. The ED is probing the money laundering angle.
Mr. Sivasankar was arrested on October 28 after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Kerala High Court. His custody by the ED has been extended thrice in the past.
The case pertains to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in Kerala. It had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth ₹14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.
The ED, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department are all probing the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath