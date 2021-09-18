Enforcement Directorate launches probe against four police officers in Ernakulam and Thrissur

They are suspected to be involved in money laundering activities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a preliminary probe against four police officers in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts suspected to be involved in money laundering.

Prasanth Kumar, Deputy Director of the ED, has sent a letter to the State Police Chief and Vigilance Director seeking information on cases, if any, registered against the officers. The police officers who have come under the radar of the central agency are Suresh Kumar, Station House Officer, Thadiyittaparambu in Ernakulam; Jacob, Assistant Sub Inspector; Jyothi George, Civil Police Officer; and Arun Gopalakrishnan, Station House Officer, Kodakara, Thrissur.

The ED had conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering a case following a complaint that the officers were allegedly involved in money laundering activities. The agency had sought the details related to the officers to investigate the possibility of money laundering under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has asked for copies of the first information report, if any, against the officers registered by the Police or Vigilance Departments. The agency suspects that the police officers had owned disproportionate assets amassed through corrupt activities.

The Vigilance Department has decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the police officers following the probe launched by the ED. The State Police Chief has forwarded the matter to the District Police Chiefs of Ernakulam Rural and Thrissur Rural.